Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Rapper and singer Jack Harlow and Doja Cat are teaming up for a new single 'Just Us', which dropped recently.

In a teaser posted earlier on Harlow's Instagram, he can be heard rapping, "I wish it was just us in this bitch / But they can trust us in this bitch," while sitting at a table in a restaurant, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Harlow and Doja Cat also released a music video, which shows the pair flirting in a restaurant and dancing together at the bar and in the kitchen. The video also features several surprise celebrity cameos from John Mayer, Matt Damon, and Nicholas Braun, as per the outlet.

Harlow's first mainstream breakthrough came with the release of his 2020 single "Whats Poppin." It has been a busy 2025 for Harlow as he released his first single of the year, "Set You Free," last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rapper recently dropped two singles, "Hello Miss Johnson" and "Tranquility." The tracks followed his second studio album drop, Jackman, in 2023, as well as his hit single "Lovin' on Me," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Harlow has received numerous accolades, including Top New Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

As for Doja Cat, "Just Us" isn't her first music collab of the year. Last month, she teamed up with Raye and Blackpink's Lisa for "Born Again." The "Paint the Town Red" artist also released her fourth studio album, Scarlet, in 2023 -- which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart -- before dropping an expanded version, Scarlet 2 Claude, last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

