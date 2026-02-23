Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): West Indies registered a commanding 107-run victory over Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Shimron Hetmyer (85 runs off 34 balls) and Rovman Powell (59 runs off 35 balls) with the bat and Gudakesh Motie (4/28 in 4 overs) with the ball shone for the two-time champions.

Also Read | Highest Team Totals in Men’s T20 World Cup History, Check Full List.

After conceding 254/6 in 20 overs, the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history, Zimbabwe required a miracle. Tadiwanashe Marumani (14 runs off 8 balls) gave Zimbabwe a brisk start, but West Indies' Matthew Forde (2/27 in 3.4 overs) struck on the last ball of the second over to give the Men in Maroon their first wicket. Brian Bennett was dismissed on the very first ball of the next over as Akeal Hosein (3/28 in 4 overs) provided West Indies their second wicket. Hosein stunned Zimbabwe with another wicket as Ryan Burl was dismissed in the same over for a duck.

While Dion Myers (28 runs off 15 balls) showed glimpses of intent, his resistance was short-lived. The turning point of the second innings arrived with the introduction of Gudakesh Motie. The left-arm spinner proved impossible to read for the Zimbabwean batters. In his very first over, he produced a "peach" of a delivery that gripped and turned sharply, squaring up Myers and ending his stay.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe in India After a Gap of 24 Years!.

The collapse accelerated when Motie struck again in the 11th over. He clean-bowled captain Sikandar Raza (27 runs off 20 balls) and then claimed Tashinga Musekiwa's wicket on the very next ball, as the Zimbabwe batter departed for a golden duck, leaving the Zimbabwean middle order in tatters. Although he narrowly missed out on a hat-trick, the damage was done as Zimbabwe were reduced to 95/6 in 11 overs. Motie returned to bowl his fourth and grabbed his fourth wicket for the day as he dismissed Tony Munyonga (14 runs off 16 balls).

The West Indies' pace battery, led by Shamar Joseph and the veteran Jason Holder (1/25 in 3 overs), maintained the squeeze, ensuring no partnerships could develop.

As the required rate climbed toward impossible heights, Zimbabwe's Brad Evans played a brisk cameo of 43 runs off 21 balls, but all in vain, as West Indies were all-out for 147/10 in 17.4 overs, handing West Indies a 107-run win.

The massive win propels West Indies to the top of the Super 8 Group 1 in the T20 World Cup 2026 with the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +5.350.

Earlier, the West Indies posted a colossal 254/6 in 20 overs, second only to Sri Lanka's 260/6 against Kenya in the 2007 T20 World Cup. This is also the second time a team has crossed the 250-run mark in the T20 World Cup history.

This was also the highest T20I totals against Zimbabwe, bettering India's 234/2 at Harare in 2024. 19 sixes by West Indies was the joint-most hit in a T20 World Cup innings alongside Netherland's 19 against Ireland at Sylhet in the 2014 edition.

The innings also marked the third 250-plus total for West Indies in T20Is, tying them with Zimbabwe for the joint-second most.

After being asked to bat first, the West Indies were off to a poor start. They lost opener Brandon King for just nine runs during the fourth ball of the third over. Richard Ngarava took the wicket of King.

After the end of four overs, the West Indies reached 29/1. During the fifth ball of the sixth over, Brad Evans dismissed captain Shai Hope (14 off 12 balls, with two fours). After the end of the power play, Windies scored 55/2.

During the seventh over, Shimron Hetmyer changed his gear and hammered two consecutive sixes against Graeme Cremer.

In the very next over, Hetymer hammered 20 runs to captain Sikandar Raza to complete his half-century in just 19 deliveries. The 19-ball fifty by the left-handed batter was the fastest half-century for the West Indies in T20 World Cup history.

The previous quickest was his own 22-ball against Scotland at Eden Gardens earlier in the tournament.

After the end of 10 overs, the Men in Maroon reached a commanding position of 115/2. During the 13th over, Hetmyer and Rovam Powell combined to hammer 19 runs against Dion Myers as West Indies made 150/2.

Powell completed his half-century in 29 deliveries during the first ball of the 15th over. However, in the same over of Graeme Cremer, the Zimbabwe bowler removed dangerous Hetmyer and also broke the 122-run partnership for the third wicket.

The left-handed batter departed after playing a fantastic knock of 85 off 34 balls, with seven fours and as many sixes.

Speedster Blessing Muzarabani then removed hard-hitter Powell for 59 off 35 balls, with eight boundaries during the 17th over.

During the fourth ball of the 19th over, Romario Shepherd departed after playing a brisk knock of 10-ball 21, including three sixes.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)