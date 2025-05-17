Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): Actor Jacob Elordi and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Laszlo Nemes' adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's 1968 novel 'Outer Dark'.

The film for which the shooting will start in 2026 will mark the English-language debut of Oscar-winning 'Son of Saul' filmmaker Laszlo Nemes.

Also Read | ‘Tulsi and Mihir's Story Back on Screen in a New Format With 'Kyunki SaaS Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

'Outer Dark' is set in Appalachia during the Great Depression and tells of a young woman who bears her brother's baby. The brother leaves the nameless infant in the woods to die, but tells his sister that the newborn died of natural causes and had to be buried, reported Deadline.

The sister discovers this lie and sets out to find the baby for herself. But as both brother and sister separately move through the countryside, three terrifying strangers are on their tails, wreaking death and destruction wherever they appear, as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'Dhamaal 4': Fourth Installment of 'Dhamaal' Franchise Books Eid 2026 Release Date.

While talking about the film, Laszlo Nemes said, "Since reading Outer Dark the first time, it has been my dream to make it into a film, and to find the appropriate cinematic language that would do justice to Cormac McCarthy's evocative and cosmological work."

"Joined by two magnetic actors, I now feel it's possible. The extraordinary source material is a profound inspiration to build a unique world that vibrates with life and death at the same time. An exciting road-movie, a terrible and beautiful journey into the labyrinth of the human soul - this is the ambition I have for Outer Dark," Nemes added.

Nemes recently completed his third film, 'Orphan' (also produced by Goodridge).

Alongside Orphan, Goodridge is also in post-production on Edward Berger's next film, The Ballad of A Small Player, starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)