Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 18 (ANI): As the five-day Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras, gold and silver shops in Jaipur saw heavy footfalls on Saturday. From traditional gold ornaments to silver coins and idols, shoppers thronged the city's famous sarafa lanes and high-end jewellery showrooms to make their auspicious purchases.

In Hindu tradition, buying gold or silver on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that bringing these metals home invites Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and ensures wealth and stability. Gold, in particular, is seen as a symbol of purity and prosperity.

Also Read | 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Actor Varun Dhawan Grooves To 'Perfect' Playing on Radio, Wishes Fans a Happy Diwali.

Even as gold prices remain high, traders say sales this year are expected to rise nearly 30 per cent compared to last Diwali season.

Kailash Mittal, President of the Jaipur Sarafa Traders Committee, while speaking to ANI, said that the markets are packed with energy and sales have been strong since the morning hours. Explaining the rush, he said the festive sentiment has overpowered any concerns about high prices.

Also Read | From Salman Khan's 'PRDP' to Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again', All Diwali Movie Releases in Past 10 Years and Which Is the Biggest Hit at Box Office.

"It's Dhanteras today, and business is good. Since morning, customers have been coming in a steady flow. The market is far from dull. People are buying everything, silver coins, utensils, pooja items, and gold coins. The response is really encouraging," Mittal told ANI.

Among the many shoppers seen at a popular showroom in Vaishali Nagar was Shruti Goyal, who said she never misses buying something in gold or silver on Dhanteras.

While speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "I bought a gold set for myself. Every year on Dhanteras, I always buy gold and silver because I feel it's auspicious to buy them on Dhanteras. Also, I am buying Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji's silver idols today. My Dhanteras wouldn't feel complete otherwise."

With Diwali just around the corner, the city's markets are likely to stay busy over the weekend.

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi, and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity.

It is considered an auspicious day to make new purchases. Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda and is believed to have imparted lessons in medical practice to rid mankind of ailments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)