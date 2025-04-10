Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): James Cameron, the Oscar-winning filmmaker, has joined Stability AI's Board of Directors and is now exploring ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the filmmaking process.

In a recent interview, Cameron explained that his goal is to integrate AI into visual effects (VFX) workflows to reduce costs without laying off staff, as per Deadline.

Also Read | 'Celebrity MasterChef India 2025? Grand Finale: Date, Finalists, Cash Prize, Where to Watch - All You Need to Know About Farah Khan's Star-Studded Culinary Show!.

Cameron wants to use AI to "cut the cost of that in half" without sacrificing the quality of big blockbuster films.

"If we want to continue to see the kinds of movies that I've always loved and that I like to make and that I will go to see -- Dune, Dune: Part Two, or one of my films or big effects-heavy, CG-heavy films -- we've got to figure out how to cut the cost of that in half," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | 'Jaat' Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring 'Telugu' Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol (LatestLY Exclusive).

Cameron's vision is to double the speed of completion on a given shot, allowing artists to move on to other projects and increasing the overall throughput cycle.

Cameron's stance on AI has shifted significantly over the past year. In 2023, he denounced the use of AI in filmmaking, warning about its potential dangers and questioning its ability to write quality scripts.

However, after joining Stability AI's Board of Directors, Cameron has become more open to the idea of using AI in filmmaking.

"The goal was to understand the space, to understand what's on the minds of the developers," he said, as per Deadline.

Stability AI CEO Prem Akkaraju announced in September that Cameron would be joining the Board of Directors, helping the company work toward its mission "to transform visual media for the next century by giving creators a full stack AI pipeline to bring their ideas to life." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)