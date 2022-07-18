Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor celebrated the release of the song 'Mor Mor' from her film Good Luck Jerry by sharing a refreshing video. "Aap kaise dikhte hain aur kaise hain asal mein? Bataiye Zara, nikaliye apne Mor wale pankh," captioned Janhvi on Instagram, adding a string of emojis. Good Luck Jerry Song Mor Mor: Janhvi Kapoor Switches Moods in This First Peppy Number From Disney+ Hotstar Film (Watch Video).

In the video, Janhvi could be seen sitting on a makeup chair surrounded by makeup artists, presumably, the crew from Good Luck Jerry. The makeup artists were seen applying makeup on Janhvi as the actor pretended to read a script. However, soon all of them went on a dancing spree as the 'Mor Mor' song started playing in the background, grooving to the lyrics. Janhvi looked pretty as she enjoyed herself, letting her dive deep into the song, dancing and tossing her hair back and forth.

The 'Mor Mor' song is the first soundtrack from her comedy crime thriller Good Luck Jerry. Taking to Instagram, the actor gave a glimpse of the fun soundtrack which revealed Janhvi's Jerry dancing her heart out in a Kurti.Talking about Good Luck Jerry, the trailer of the film has managed to grab eyeballs for its interesting look and feel. The film is said to be an official Hindi remake of a Tamil feature film Kolamaavu Kokila which starred south actress Nayanthara in the lead role.

Apart from Janhvi, the film also casts Hindi Medium actor Deepak Dobriyal and Baby actor Sushant Singh in prominent roles. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022. Produced by Anand L Rai, the film marks the 'Gunjan Saxena' actor's first step into the comedy genre. Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Jaya Kumari is Both Naive And Badass In This Hindi Remake Of Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Dhadak actor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's next social comedy film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. They have recently wrapped up their film shoot in Poland. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

