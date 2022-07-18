The first song from Janhvi Kapoor's next Good Luck Jerry is out! Titled "Mor Mor", the track sees the actress facing many difficulties while trying to get her ill mom reach the hospital on time as well as a bag full of drugs to its target. The melody is sung by Deedar Kaur, Gurlej Akhtar, Vivek Hariharan and Parag Chhabra. The film streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29. Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Jaya Kumari is Both Naive And Badass In This Hindi Remake Of Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)