London [UK], June 28 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for her next film 'Ulajh' in London, has treated her fans with stunning pictures.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures where she can be seen striking poses amidst nature in a white trench coat. She also posted snaps of sunsets and clouds. In one of the pictures, she can be seen walking with people.

Along with the post, she wrote, "I'll walk where my own nature would be leading: It vexes me to choose another guide: Where the grey flocks in ferny glens are feeding; Where the wild wind blows on the mountain-side #UlajhDiaries."

'Ulajh' is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

Director Sudhanshu Saria also shared a few details about the film.

He earlier said, "In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I'm so thrilled they've entrusted me with the task of helming it. In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it's going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can't wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will also be seen in the film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite RajKummar Rao.

