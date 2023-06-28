Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently in London shooting for her upcoming movie Ulajh, delighted her fans by sharing delightful pictures from the set. In the captivating photos, Janhvi can be seen posing amidst the picturesque nature, donning a long coat and denim jeans. She styled her sleek hair in a mid-parted ponytail, adding an elegant touch to her look. For makeup, Janhvi highlighted her eyes with mascara and eyeliner, accentuating her beautiful features. Completing her stunning appearance, she opted for a dab of red lipstick, adding a bold and glamorous element. Bawal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer To Have Grand Screening At Eiffel Tower.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

