Jannat Zubair, renowned influencer, and social media sensation is all set to embark on her musical journey. Jannat launched "Kayfa Haluka", a soulful Arabic Pop song. Taking to Instagram, Jannat treated her fans with the music video along with a caption, "Kayfa Haluka out now!!" Jannat had previously released a beautiful audio extract from the song, which received immense love from her fans and built great anticipation among them. She also unveiled the poster of the song recently. EXCLUSIVE: Tu Aashiqui’s Jannat Zubair Has Another Fight With the Production House?.

Check Out The Video Here:

Expressing her excitement about the upcoming release, Jannat Zubair Rahmani shared, "I am thrilled to present "Kayfa Haluka" to the world. This song is incredibly special to me as it allowed me to explore a different musical style and embrace the rich beauty of Arabic pop. I hope it resonates with fans from various backgrounds and brings joy and positivity to their lives."

Jannat Zubair gained prominence after appearing in the popular television show 'Phulwa' in 2011. Jannat went on to star in a number of productions. She last appeared in season 12 of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality series. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Jannat is trying her hand at singing in addition to acting, and she recently published her debut music album, named 'Babu Shona Mona,' which went on to become a great smash.