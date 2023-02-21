Veteran screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar attended the Faiz festival in Lahore during which he fired potshots at Pakistan in regard to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In a video posted by GNN YouTube channel, he could be heard saying, "Haqeeqat yeh hai ki hum dono ek dusre ko ilzaam na dein toh usse baat nahi hogi, aham baat yeh hai ki jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye.Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil mein ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye..." Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Javed Akhtar On Boycott Bollywood Trend, Says ‘We Are A Nation of Movie Bhakts But That Won’t Help’.

Netizens applauded him for calling out terrorism stemming out of Pakistan on Pakistani soil. A Twitter user wrote, "direct and unambiguous, well done @Javedakhtarjadu," while another Twitter user wrote, "Take a bow @Javedakhtarjadu Sahab."

Post attending the Faiz Festival, Javed Akhtar was also hosted by singer-actor Ali Zafar and his wife Ayesha Fazli at their residence in Lahore. Many Pakistani celebrities and the couple's close friends were invited for the evening. Javed Akhtar even jammed with Ali Zafar and, by the looks of it, had quite a fun evening! Coming back to the Faiz Festival, the festival is organised almost every year in Lahore in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

