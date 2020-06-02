Entertainment News | Javed Akhtar Mourns Musician Wajid Khan's Demise

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Expressing his sorrow, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar said on Monday that the demise of musician Wajid Khan was "untimely and unfair".

"It is so difficult to believe that Wajid a young talented composer full of life, humour and warmth is so mercilessly snatched away by the hand of death. So untimely so unfair," his tweet read.

Wajid passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42.

Last rites of the celebrated musician were performed at the Versova cemetery in the city on Monday. (ANI)

