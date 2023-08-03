Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Writer-director Jayant Digambar Somalkar's debut Marathi feature film "Sthal" (A Match) will have its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, to be held from September 7 to 17.

It's the only Indian film to be selected in the Discovery Programme, which showcases the first and second features of emerging filmmakers from around the world.

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Pooja Bhatt Lauds Abhishek Malhan's Behaviour and Conduct.

"Sthal" explores the tradition of arranged marriages in rural India, where the relentless pursuit of a girl's marriage overshadows the very sustenance of life. It is narrated from the perspective of a young girl, Savita, highlighting patriarchy, colorism and social evil deeply rooted in society.

The film shot in Jayant's native village, Dongargaon in the Chandrapur District of Maharashtra, features an ensemble cast of first-time actors from the village starring Nandini Chikte as the protagonist Savita alongwith Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar, Suyog Dhawas, Sandip Somalkar, Sandip Parkhi, Swati Ulmale, Gauri Badki & Mansi Pawar.

Also Read | Kal Penn Chosen to Replace Trevor Noah on The Daily Show Among Four Leading Candidates – Reports.

The film is produced by Dhun, a Production Company run by Karan Grover, Shefali Bhushan, Jayant Digambar Somalkar & Riga Malhotra.

Jayant, who co-wrote and co-directed the Amazon Prime Original Series "Guilty Minds" said, "I can say that my protagonist Savita found her first 'match' and that too from a foreign land! I am overwhelmed and proud that I will be able to showcase my village and my people on a global platform. People who never dreamt of facing a film camera are going to be part of one the best and most prestigious film festivals of the world, TIFF."

Producer Bhushan, who wrote and directed "Guilty Minds", said it is special to see her maiden production premiere at TIFF.

"Being a director myself, trying to successfully keep a watch on the production and the budget of an independent film, while still enabling the director to get what he wanted was very challenging. But when the film shapes up so well and gets such appreciation, it all becomes very rewarding," she said.

Grover said the film tries to tell a story that's true for "several young women across the country".

"Its realism and authenticity should drive the change that we drive. Hope it resonates and everybody can get to watch the film.”

The festival also unveiled the Midnight Madness segment on Thursday, which features "Kill" by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Bhat has directed films like "Hurdang", "Long Live Brijmohan" and series "The Gone Game".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)