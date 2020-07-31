Washington [US], July 31 (ANI): Jean-Claude Van Damme, the action icon of the 1980s has started shooting for 'The Last Mercenary' - his first feature with Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the famous Belgian actor will take up the role of a mysterious former secret service agent in the upcoming flick. This marks the first gig of Van Damme for the streamer and his first action-comedy.

The star plays a mysterious former secret service agent who must urgently return to the country when his estranged son (Decazza) is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat (Ivanov) and a mafia operation.

"The Last Mercenary is an incredibly exciting project and allows me to take on a new genre," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Van Damme as saying.

"I've always been a fan of Jean-Paul Belmondo and I hope to take up the torch of action comedy in my own way. David Charhon's script brings all these elements together in a very successful way - a beautiful story with emotion, a lot of action and a lot of humour," he added.

Being shot in France, the movie also has a star cast of Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza, Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor and Miou-Miou.

The actor star also noted how happy he is to work alongside "a new generation of talents such as Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, and Samir Decazza, but also to be reunited on-screen with the creme de la creme of French actors such as Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor, Miou-Miou, and Valerie Kaprisky."

'The Last Mercenary' is written by Charhon and Ismael Sy Savane and produced by Jean-Charles Levy, Nicolas Manuel, Olivier Albou, Laurence Schonberg, David Charhon, Jakema Charhon, Eponine Maillet, Olias Barco, and Vlad Riashyn. (ANI)

