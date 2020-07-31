Sidharth Shukla's new single, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with Neha Sharma is listener's new favourite song and we second their opinion. Sung by Neha Kakkar & Yasser Desai, the song is a romantic melody that's bound to tug at your heartstrings. His chemistry with Neha is palpable and together they weave magic with their on-screen romance. Sidharth's becoming a pro with his music singles and we can't wait to hear his next announcement. Speaking of which, the last time we saw him shine in a music video was with Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's adorable equation is being discussed since their Bigg Boss days and they share a bond like no one else, Their music video was another major hit and an instant favourite with their fans all over. Sung by Darshan Rawal, Bhula Dunga was a sad but soothing number that ruled our hearts for weeks to come. His chemistry with Gill was appreciated so much so that fans ended up wishing if they can collaborate on more projects in future. Sidharth's successful streaks with music videos is making us eager to hear about his next announcement. Probably a hattrick is waiting in store for him.

Check Out Bhula Dunga Video

Check Out Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Video

Which is Your Favourite Song? Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Bhula Dunga

While we are having a tough time picking that one favourite song, what are your thoughts about it? Did you like Dil Ko Karaar Aaya more than Bhula Dunga or was it the other way round? Do let us know by voting for your choice and we'll get back with results shortly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).