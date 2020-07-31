Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken a new turn yet again. An FIR was filed by the late actor's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty with Bihar police. She had requested for the transfer of the investigation from Patna to Mumbai to Supreme Court. Now, in the latest development on the case, the date of hearing of the plea has been decided and that is 5 August, 2020. It will be done by a single judge bench judge of the SC. Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Her Silence On Allegations Against Her; Says 'I Have Immense Faith in God and Judiciary, I Will Get Justice' (Watch Video).

ANI tweeted this information that reads as, "Sushant Singh Rajput death case: A single-judge bench of Supreme Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty's transfer petition on 5th August. The petition seeks a direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai."

Meanwhile, a video has been released from Rhea's side where the actress is seen speaking about her silence. She says in the video that she has been advised by the lawyers to not comment on anything as of now. She also added that she is aware of the things shown in electronic media and that she has 'immense faith in God and judiciary.' Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra apartment. The late star's family has accused Rhea of abetment of suicide.

