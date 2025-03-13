Washington DC [US], March 13 (ANI): The popular comedy series 'Shrinking' has added Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels to its cast for Season 3, according to Deadline.

According to the publication, Daniels will play the father of the main character, Jimmy, who is portrayed by Jason Segel.

Shrinking revolves around the story of Jimmy, a grieving therapist who stops following traditional rules and starts telling his clients exactly what he thinks. His actions lead to major changes in both his life and the lives of those around him.

The show, created by Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, also stars Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

Daniels is best known for his dramatic roles in The Newsroom and Godless. However, this marks his return to comedy after mainly working in dramas for the past decade. His last major comedy role was in Dumb and Dumber To (2014), the sequel to the hit 1994 film Dumb and Dumber.

Season 3 of Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros. Television, with Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, and others serving as executive producers.

Daniels has also been involved in several other projects, including American Rust, A Man in Full, and the upcoming Cold War film Reykjavik, where he will play former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

The release date for Season 3 of Shrinking has not yet been announced. (ANI)

