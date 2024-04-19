Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Actor Jenna Fischer, who is known for her role as Pam Beesly in the sitcom 'The Office', recalled shooting for a teen musical comedy film, 'Mean Girls' adaptation with a broken shoulder, reported People.

The actor opened up about injuring herself during a ski trip and having to conceal it on screen.

"I shot for one day on Mean Girls, and then I didn't have to shoot for a month," said the actor

"And in that month I went on a ski trip and I fell on a sidewalk and I broke my shoulder," she added.

"So I had to shoot the rest of the movie with a very newly broken shoulder," said Fischer, who plays Cady Heron's mom in the musical comedy.

'The Office' actor shared that the cast and crew were kind and they helped her while she was injured, noting that she couldn't really move her right arm.

"If you notice in the opening shot of the movie, I'm out in the middle of a field and Cady is singing, and I have a crossbody bag on. And I'm holding my crossbody bag," she explained. "The reason I'm doing that is because I had to take my sling off. That was serving as a sling for me."

"So if you notice in the movie, I am exclusively gesturing with my left arm. It was the wildest experience," she continues. "So a big part of my role in Mean Girls was pretending I didn't have a broken shoulder."

Fischer said that she's just now able to raise her arm above her head, one year after the injury.

"I'm still in physical therapy for it. I'm still rehabbing it," she shared. "It's a complicated injury, as anyone who's injured their shoulder will tell you."

Despite the broken shoulder, Fischer said that shooting for 'Mean Girls' was an "amazing experience" and she's thrilled that the movie has been well received.

"I was so excited about the reaction to that movie because the people in that movie were so genuinely kind and wonderful and talented," she says. "That young cast was just outstanding and it was one of those things where, when you finish shooting it, you think to yourself, 'Gosh, I hope this movie does well because this is a good group.' You want the good guy to win, right? So I was rooting for it," reported People. (ANI)

