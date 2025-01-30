Los Angeles [US], January 30 (ANI): Finally, the wait is over. Netflix on Thursday gave audience a sneak peek into the second season of 'Wednesday', which stars Jenna Ortega.

The streamer posted the show's teaser, which begins with a young woman who attempts to stream Stranger Things in a work meeting being transported through the many different worlds of Netflix's programming. From there, we see her encountering the guards of Squid Game and the iconic Black Mirror logo, as per People.

Also Read | 'I Always Apologise Profusely': 'Suits' Star Gabriel Macht Feels Sorry for Fans Who Chose Law School After Watching the Popular Legal Drama.

https://x.com/netflix/status/1884972336274632885

We then see the woman donning Wednesday Addams' signature braided ponytails while wearing a Nevermore Academy uniform before Ortega, herself, appears as the character.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

Wednesday, produced by Tim Burton (who also directed the first season), was an instant hit upon making its Netflix debut in November 2022. The series follows Ortega's titular Wednesday as she navigates her teenage years at Nevermore Academy.

Ortega, 22, starred alongside Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, all of whom are set to return for season 2. However, fellow season 1 stars Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane and Naomi J Ogawa are reportedly not coming back for the upcoming installment, according to Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)