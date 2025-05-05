Washington [US], May 5 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Garner shared why she won't return to the Met Gala after her 2007 appearance at the grand event.

With the Met Gala 2025 just hours away, Jennifer Garner is one of the selected stars not to be seen at the Vogue party's red carpet.

The actress previously shared why she won't return to the Met.

"I went to the Met ball exactly one time," she said in an interview in a December 2023 episode of its "Beauty Secrets" series, adding, "I found it a little scary, so I haven't been back," according to E! News.

The four-time Emmy nominee looks back fondly on her one-time appearance, which she attended on Valentino Garavani's arm.

"I wore this magical red Valentino gown that night," she recalled. "And I was his date, and that was really majestic and special."

Jennifer is not the only celebrity who opted out of the event. Zayn Malik, who attended only the 2016 gala, confirmed that he isn't keen to return.

Meanwhile, other stars have tried to correct their Met Gala blunders.

Gwyneth Paltrow, returned to the event in 2017, just four years after she shared that her past experience was "so un-fun," "boiling" and "too crowded." She emphasised, "I did not enjoy it at all," according to E! News.

Her 2017 experience must have been much better, as she returned in 2019.

Some stars politely decline their invites, and some have been banned from the party altogether, according to E! News. (ANI)

