New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of eight individuals, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, in connection with the 'shirtless' protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in natinal capital.

Speaking at a press briefing, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Delhi Police Special CP Crime Branch, said that they have found concrete evidence that the incident was done "under a deep conspiracy."

"On the basis of the investigation so far, we have found concrete evidence that this was done under a deep conspiracy...Further investigation into this case has been transferred to the Interstate Cell of Crime Branch. Detailed investigation is being done," he said.

An official said that the case was transferred to the Interstate Cell of Crime Branch and a detailed investigation would be done under it.

He added, "FIR in this connection was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station under sections 61(2), 121(1), 132, 190, 195(1), 221, 223(A), 196, 197 and 3(5) of BNS...8 people have been arrested so far...The arrested people include Indian Youth Congress office bearers. All arrested people were questioned after being taken into Police remand. Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib has also been arrested."

On February 20, the members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised Prime Minister".

The police have filed an FIR at Tilak Marg Police Station under sections 61(2), 121(1), 132, 190, 195(1), 221, 223(A), 196, 197 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier today, IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with a protest during the Summit, including section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, which is a non-bailable offence.

According to police, Chib has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS including 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty, 132 for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, 195(1) for assaulting or obstructing a public servant during riot suppression, 221 for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, 223(A) for disobedience to orders of a public servant, 190 for offences by members of an unlawful assembly, 197 for imputations prejudicial to national integration, and 3(5) for common intention.

Following his arrest, he was brought to Patiala House Court by the police. (ANI)

