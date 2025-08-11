Los Angeles [US], August 11 (ANI): An uninvited guest made an appearance at Jennifer Lopez's concert in Kazakhstan recently.

A video circulating online shows a cricket crawling on the "Let's Get Loud" singer's body as she performed on Sunday in Almaty.

As she stood before a microphone singing to fans, the creature could be seen making its way up Lopez's body, then moving to her neck, as per PEOPLE.

Ever the pro, the mom of two didn't miss a note, and instead quickly grabbed the cricket, throwing it to the side of the stage.

"It was tickling me," a smiling Lopez said to fans in front of her, then continuing to perform.

This "crawling" incident took place shortly after she suffered a mid-performance wardrobe malfunction while she was in Warsaw, Poland, on July 25.

During her show at the PGE Narodowy stadium, Lopez thanked fans for coming out to see her, when a glittery skirt she was wearing randomly snapped off her body and fell to the stage floor.

The hitmaker played the incident off, smiling big and strutting around the stage with her arms in the air, and she even pulled off a little spin, as seen in video shared on her official YouTube channel, as well as by fans on Instagram. (ANI)

