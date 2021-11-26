Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): After working her fingers to the bone, pop star Jennifer Lopez is all set to celebrate this year's Thanksgiving with her kids and beau Ben Affleck.

As per TMZ, J Lo flew into the City of Angels on Wednesday night with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. She has a house in a swanky part of LA that is near Ben's residence.

Earlier, there were also rumours that the couple is looking to buy a home together in the LA area, but as per reports, they haven't sealed the deal yet.

In October, a source told E! News that the much-in-love couple has been finding ways to see each other on weekends, amid their busy work schedules. They have been working in different locations but are still careful about not letting too many days go by without meeting with each other in person.

There have been various configurations of outings with Ben, J Lo and their kids, and Thanksgiving weekend will probably, at some point, blend the two broods.

The two were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress recently ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January.

Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (ANI)

