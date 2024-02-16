There's great news for JLo's fans as the singer Jennifer Lopez is all set to come up with a documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The documentary, which was produced by Artists Equity and directed by Jason Bergh, comes on the heels of the release of Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. This Is Me...Now! A Love Story Movie Review: Jennifer Lopez's Musical Experiment is Self-Obsessed and Bizarre! (LatestLY Exclusive).

As per a statement, the documentary offers unflinching access to Jennifer's most personal moments as she works hard to reclaim her narrative through the making of "This Is Me...Now". Directed by Jason Bergh, The Greatest Love Story Never Told follows Jennifer Lopez as she attempts her most daring project yet independently producing a new album and cinematic original that explores her twenty-year journey to self-love. Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now - A Love Story OTT Update: Musical Movie Has Dropped on Streaming; Here's How to Watch it Online!

"Intimate and empowering, the documentary offers unflinching access to Jennifer's most personal moments as she works hard to reclaim her narrative through the making of This Is Me...Now. From interviews with her inner circle, including producing partners and longtime collaborators, to candid home moments, this is a vulnerable portrait of an icon who put it all on the line and discovered a newfound determination in self-acceptance and love," the official synopsis read.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told to be out on Prime Video on February 27.