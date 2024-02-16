This Is Me...Now: A Love Story is out on Prime Video! Jennifer Lopez's musical movie is finally available to stream. To note, the music movie serves as a companion piece to JLo's upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now", a sequel to her 2002 album, exploring themes of love, self-discovery, and second chances. Directed by Dave Meyers, the film follows JLo's personal journey through a fantastical lens. This Is Me…Now – A Love Story Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Opens Her Heart Out in Her Next Musical Epic! To Stream on Prime Video from This Date (Watch Video).

This Is Me…Now - A Love Story Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Watch This Is Me…Now - A Love Story Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)