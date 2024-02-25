Los Angeles [US], February 25 (ANI): Actor Jeremy Allen White won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for his role in the comedy-drama TV series 'The Bear' at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, according to People.

He beat out Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso, Bill Hader from Barry, Jason Sudeikis of Ted Lasso and fellow costar Ebon Moss-Bachrach from 'The Bear' for the coveted prize.

"Thank you so much, first," White said. "I just have to say Ebon, you are so, so excellent in everything you do, especially in the second season of The Bear. The work you do is so incredible. I love you so, so much."

"And the rest of my cast and my crew. I'll be thanking you guys for the rest of my life," he continued. "I am so honoured to be in this community. I've wanted to be a part of this community for my whole life. I had no backup plan. I started very young. And I'm just, I'm so incredibly touched to be standing in front of you all today. And to get this from my peers whom I admire so much."

White also shouted out his two kids, Ezer and Dolores, saying, "I love you. I love you. I love you."

"Wow, they give you a lot of time at this one but that's all I have. Thanks so much," White concluded.

White had been on a winning spree leading up to Saturday's ceremony, having won an Emmy, a Critics' Choice Award, and two Golden Globes. Although the FX series has given him the opportunity to add more laurels to his name, he has been working hard since his Shameless days.

He recently participated in the critically acclaimed A24 drama picture 'The Iron Claw', playing pro wrestler Kerry Von Erich against Zac Efron's Kevin Von Erich.

Earlier talking about how he stays "grounded" amid his rising popularity, White shared, "I'm humbled. I'm humbled all the time by my life."

Besides White, the category was rather competitive this year, with Goldstein, Hader, Moss-Bachrach and Sudeikis were also nominated, reported People. (ANI)

