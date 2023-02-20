Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): 'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner is continuing on his road to recovery from the massive injuries that the actor sustained after being trapped under a 14,000-pound snowplow.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, taking to his Instagram Stories, Renner shared a video of his leg on Sunday in which he was receiving electro-therapy treatment.

It is part of the regiment attempting to heal more than 30 broken bones sustained by the actor in the January accident.

"Electric, stimulation, workout out, and muscle strength," the text read over a video of him using a gadget that may be used to cure a variety of muscle problems and pain.

In the background of Renner's video, 'Lady Madonna' by The Beatles was playing. The moment was the latest bit of news Renner has shared in his recovery.

Renner was attempting to aid a family member who was stuck in the snow on January 1 when the accident occurred. He has a residence in Lake Tahoe in Nevada, as per Deadline.

Meanwhile, the actor also continues touting his fans on several upcoming projects that he worked on before the near-fatal snowplow accident, including Disney Plus' 'Rennervations', and Paramount Plus' 'Mayor of Kingstown'. (ANI)

