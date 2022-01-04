Washington [US], January 4 (ANI): Singer Jessie J recently revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 at her latest concert in Los Angeles.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jessie posted a statement revealing that she tested positive for COVID-19 after performing at her December 15 concert at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles.

"I got covid at this show BUT The audience could clap in time BALANCE", the 33-year-old singer captioned a series of black and white photos from the night of the concert.

The 'Bang Bang' actor who recently had a miscarriage is the latest celebrity to reveal that she contracted the virus amid the rising cases of coronavirus sweeping the country.

Other celebrities who have recently tested positive for the deadly virus include Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, and Debra Messing, among others. (ANI)

