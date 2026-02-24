180 Plus FnB Leaders and NRAI on One Stage: WAAYU Anchors High-Stakes Industry Dialogue in Pune

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: WAAYU, India's pioneering 0% commission food delivery and restaurant technology platform, will host an exclusive NRAI Pune Chapter leadership evening on 24 February 2026 at Veranda, Effingut, Koregaon Park, Pune. The curated, invite-only gathering is expected to bring together 180 to 200 of Pune's leading restaurant owners and F&B decision-makers, including operators of multi-chain brands, high-revenue outlets, and premium dining concepts.

The event, themed "Zero Commission Food Tech Platform," will feature a WAAYU presentation, a high-impact panel discussion, and curated networking cocktails and dinner--creating one of Pune's most focused restaurant leadership forums.

Reimagining Restaurant Growth Without Margin Loss

A unified ecosystem with 0% commission is the answer to growth strategy for restaurant operators who want to scale successfully while improving their margins and controlling their operations. This session will explain how this ecosystem can improve order processing, streamline ordering, enhance customer retention, and help restaurants improve their day-to-day operations without losing profits, using Waayu and its products/stack - a completely integrated technology platform.

WAAYU has a very simple value proposition that is easy for restaurant operators to understand; "Grow your business with 0% commissions!" The purpose of this session is to provide restaurateurs with an understanding of the WAAYU integrated technology stack. The stack will include:

WAAYU POS - not just a payment system but rather an intelligence-driven system that combines unified operations with actionable insights

EzeeMenu - contactless ordered through QR codes, eliminating many costs while providing a superior experience for guests

Restaurant Mandi - a supplier marketplace with 0% commissions for 80+ different categories of products and services (e.g., ingredients, cooking equipment, etc.)

WhatsApp Order - with this new feature, customers can now order food via chat on whatsapp.

WAAYU Food Delivery App - India's first 0% commission Food Delivery app, available for IOS and Android users

Food Safety Manager - A compliance layer aligned with FSSAI regulations that includes performing daily checks, audits and reports.

These solutions can reduce dependence on platforms for restaurant operators and help them to create greater efficiency and maintain control over their brands.

Subscription Model with Built-In Brand Growth

Beyond technology, WAAYU's 6 and 12-month subscription plans bundle core products with structured brand-building support.

Both plans include the Waayu stack (with 6 products) along with unlimited digital marketing support, offering festive creatives, on-demand posts and reels (as per design timelines), captions and hashtag support, posting calendars, Google Business profile optimization, in-store marketing creatives, menu makeovers with upsell labels, WhatsApp broadcast templates, and a monthly growth tip.

The 6-month plan includes a static one-page website, while the 12-month plan offers a dynamic, editable multi-page website--empowering restaurants to build direct brand demand rather than rely solely on marketplaces.

Panel Discussion: Founders & NRAI Voice

The evening will feature a panel discussion with WAAYU's Co-founders and moderation by an NRAI restaurateur. Key discussion themes include:

- What "0% Food Tech Platform" means in practical, operational terms- How a unified tech stack strengthens ordering, operations, customer data, and repeat business- Building brand demand through digital marketing and owned channels- Direct Q&A with founders and ecosystem leadersSpeaking ahead of the event, Anirudha Kotgire, MD & Co-founder of WAAYU, said: "Restaurants deserve growth without sacrificing their margins or their customer relationships. The idea behind WAAYU is not just to remove commission -- it is to rebuild the economics of food tech so that restaurants retain control of their data, visibility, and profitability. This session is about showing, in real operational terms, how a unified ecosystem can replace fragmented tools and aggregator dependency."

Mandar Lande, CEO & Co-founder of WAAYU, added: "We see restaurants juggling multiple dashboards, suppliers, compliance checklists, and marketing agencies. The real opportunity lies in integration. When POS, ordering, supplier access, compliance, and digital marketing are connected within one ecosystem, decision-making becomes sharper and margins become stronger. That is the conversation we want to lead in Pune."

A High-Signal Leadership Forum

This event will focus on owner-to-owner conversations and is designed to foster relationships between peers through curated networking opportunities. In combination with thought leadership, open and honest conversations, and structured growth solutions, WAAYU intends to make this event a vehicle for increased sustainable, margin-positive growth within the restaurant industry. As the restaurant industry continues to rapidly evolve, the change represented by this NRAI Pune Chapter event is significant: the restaurant industry is shifting from commission-based dependency to ecosystem-based empowerment.

