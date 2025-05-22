Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Actress and director Jodie Foster has confessed that despite being fluent in French, she was long hesitant to act in French-language films.

As per Deadline, in an interview at Cannes, Foster discussed her latest film, 'A Private Life,' where she plays a French-speaking psychiatrist.

This role marks her first major French-language part in two decades, following her appearance in Jean-Pierre Jeunet's 'A Very Long Engagement' in 2005.

Foster revealed that she had been offered several projects in French but turned them down due to fear.

"Why didn't I make a film in French? I was afraid," she admitted, adding, "A number of directors offered me projects, but I was too scared to act in French. I thought someone who is familiar with French should do so."

However, she finally took on the challenge with 'A Private Life,' which premiered at Cannes and received a 10-minute standing ovation.

Foster noted that acting in French brings out a different side of her.

"The great thing, when I act in French, I'm a totally different person: My confidence isn't as high and my voice is higher. It creates a new character for me," as quoted by Deadline.

This experience has allowed her to tap into a new aspect of her craft and explore different facets of her acting abilities.

As both an actress and director, Foster was asked if she brings a director's mind to her acting.

She replied that while directors think about the big picture, actors focus on the moment. "Actors think in the moment, while directors have the big picture in their head," she said.

Foster prepares for her roles by going with her gut instinct, having never attended a conservatory school. (ANI)

