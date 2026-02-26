Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission, Rayapati Sailaja, on Wednesday said that awareness programmes are being conducted at the grassroots level for the effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised at the Tikkana Auditorium in the District Collector's Office, Sailaja stressed the need for setting up Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in all workplaces employing more than 10 women, as mandated under the Act.

The programme began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by an awareness session, after which the Chairperson addressed the gathering.

She said that for effective implementation of the Act at the field level, ICCs must be properly constituted and trained. "Members of these committees lack a proper understanding of the implementation of the Act. There is a need to provide them with better awareness and training," she said.

Expressing satisfaction that around 256 committees have been formed in the district, Sailaja, however, emphasised that such committees should not exist merely on paper but must take necessary steps for the strict enforcement of the law.

She stated that several committee members currently lack a sufficient understanding to assess situations and resolve them effectively, and urged everyone to thoroughly understand the provisions of the Act.

Stating that the Act has been in force for 13 years but is yet to be fully implemented, she underscored the importance of creating wider awareness. She also called upon women to overcome social stigma and come forward to report harassment.

Sailaja further noted that the Central Government has introduced the SHe-Box (Sexual Harassment Electronic Box) as an online complaint management system to facilitate the implementation of the Act.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu said that rude or indecent behaviour towards women is condemnable and stressed that women should be treated with respect.

He expressed the view that dignified behaviour and providing greater freedom to women would lead to better outcomes in society. (ANI)

