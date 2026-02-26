New Delhi, February 26: The Ministry of Railways has issued an urgent advisory for its pensioners to stay alert against a surge in cyber fraud targeting retired employees. They have been urged to stay vigilant against cyber fraudsters who are making fake phone calls and sending SMS/WhatsApp messages in the name of Railway officials, seeking personal and financial details on the pretext of PPO updates, KYC verification, and additional pension benefits.

It has come to the attention of railway authorities that certain cyber fraudsters are targeting railway pensioners by posing as Railway officials and seeking sensitive information. Pensioners have been informed that Railways do not send links or messages for updating the PPO (Pension Payment Order) or service records. No Railway official is authorised to seek bank details, OTPs, passwords, or any confidential information through phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, or social media. What Is AI-Based Biometric Scam? Hyderabad Police Issue Urgent Advisory as Cybercriminals Target Facial and Voice Data for Deepfake Identity Theft.

The advisory emphasised that pensioners should remain vigilant and also sensitise their family members about such fraudulent activities. Any suspicious call or message should be immediately reported to the Police Cyber Cell and the concerned administrative office, the notice stated.

The warning comes amid a rise in cyber fraud cases targeting senior citizens, particularly pensioners, who are often vulnerable to such scams. Fraudsters typically use official-sounding language and create a sense of urgency to trick victims into sharing confidential information. CBI Arrests 3 Across 6 States in INR 1.86 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud Investigation.

Railway authorities have repeatedly cautioned pensioners to never share personal or financial details over phone calls or through digital channels, no matter how authentic the caller may sound. The government has been taking steps to create awareness about cyber fraud and has urged citizens to report such incidents promptly to prevent financial losses.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)