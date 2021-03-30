Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): The 11th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which will be hosted virtually this year, recently announced Regina King, Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Savan Kotecha, Tony Hawk, Michael McDonald and Foloke Olowofoyeku as its presenters for the ceremony.

According to Variety, the April 11 ceremony will also include performances by Golden Globe best actress winner Andra Day, Darius de Haas and Celeste, all of whom are also nominated for a Guild of Music Supervisors Award.

Quincy Jones, the legendary producer who gave us Michael Jackson's albums like 'Thriller' and 'Bad' will be recognized for his body of work with the Icon Award. Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Robin Thicke, Lionel Richie and Gloria and Emilio Estefan will be among those celebrating his work.

Music supervisor Maureen Crowe, who has worked on films such as 'The Bodyguard', 'True Romance', 'Wayne's World' and most recently 'Julie and the Phantoms', will be recognised with the Legacy Award, which honors those who have excelled within the craft of music supervision.

Crowe had created the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards back in 2010 and has long been an advocate for its members. It was him whose tireless efforts helped secure membership in the music branch of the Television Academy, which led to the creation of an Emmy Award for music supervision.

Despite not yet being recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the GMS Awards shifted its dates to align with the Oscars. The nominees include Oscar frontrunners like 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', 'Soul', 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'Promising Young Woman'. As per Variety, the awards will be presented just before Oscar voting opens on April 15. (ANI)

