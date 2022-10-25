Los Angeles [US], October 25 (ANI): Kanye West recently hired Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to handle his business matters, however, it looks like the two are not going to work together after all!

According to TMZ, Kanye doubled and tripled down on his anti-Semitic remarks over the weekend after which Camille informed her law firm that she would not work with Kanye.

TMZ reports that Camille's law firm still wanted to work with Kanye, on one condition - he publicly retract his anti-Semitic words. However, Kanye refused to do so and fired the firm himself.

Kanye had hired Camille and her firm to handle his business matters last week. Camille wasn't looking after Kanye's divorce case with Kim Kardashian.

Many companies have cut ties with Kanye post his anti-Semitic tweets, however, it looks like the star thinks, it's not doing him any harm.

Recently, Kanye addressed Balenciaga cutting ties with him while speaking to TMZ and said, "I ain't losing no money... The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, was one of the most freeing days."

He said that people are merely cutting ties with him to "mute him. He mentioned that people are doing so to simply "score points," according to Page Six.

He further added that it's not easy to cancel him - "We here, baby, we ain't going nowhere."He defended his anti-Semitic commend and told TMZ, "I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it's actually proven the exact point that I made."

Speaking to TMZ, Kanye claimed that his comments have united the human race as one.

"It's going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love if not we are just loving the lies," he said.

He continued, "They never expected someone to have the platform. It's not that anyone is afraid, they're afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can't use all the tactics. I'm talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong colour hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I've seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. it's pretty one-sided if you think about it." (ANI)

