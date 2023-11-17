Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): January 2024 is all set to become extremely special for music lovers in India as popular bands Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic and legendary singer Sting will perform in Mumbai at the second edition of Lollapalooza.

On Friday, BookMyShow Live announced the line-up of renowned artists from around the globe and India for the two-day gig, which will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

The music festival will also feature performances by Halsey, modern dance music duo Jungle, English rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and the unique blend of psychedelic and pop music from Caribou.

From the Indian contingent, audience can expect stellar performances from Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast as well as The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

Speaking of the previous edition, fans saw Imagine Dragons, Jackson Wang, among others performing at Lollapalooza. (ANI)

