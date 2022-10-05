Filmmaker Jonas Cuaron has been roped in by Sony Pictures to direct its upcoming Marvel movie El Muerto, starring rapper Bad Bunny in the lead role. Jonas Cuaron, son of Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, is known for his work on the 2015 thriller film Desierto. According to entertainment website Deadline, El Muerto is in early development. Writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the script. Vanessa Bryant Thanks Bad Bunny for Inviting Her as a Guest to His LA Concert.

El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. In past comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Mart nez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film. El Muerto is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.