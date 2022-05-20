Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): 39th birthday turned out to be special for Jr NTR fans as the actor announced his new film with 'KGF' helmer Prashanth Neel.

Taking to Instagram, Jr NTR dropped the first-look poster of the yet-to-be-titled film.

Also Read | Stream Your Favorite ABC Shows on @Hulu for Just $1/month for 3 Months with Their National … – Latest Tweet by ABC.

In the poster, Jr NTR is seen sporting a fierce avatar.

"And then with @prashanthneel," he captioned the post.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Jets Off for Her Hollywood Debut, Feels 'Like a Newcomer All Over Again'.

NTR's film announcement has left fans excited.

"Oh My God! You are on fire," a social media user commented.

"Killer look. Extremely waiting for the film," another one wrote.

A day ago before his birthday, Jr NTR announced his other project with director Koratala Siva. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)