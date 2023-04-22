Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Actor Wamiqa Gabbi recently gathered a lot of praise for her performance in the drama series 'Jubilee'.

She portrayed the role of a yesteryear actress and her journey from being an aspiring actress to an established one.

Her song 'Babuji Bhole Bhale' also received a lot of appreciation from the audience and it has been quite popular on social media.

Talking about the song, Wamiqa recently revealed that to prepare for the song she took inspiration from actors like Rekha and Priyanka Chopra.

"Playing a character from a period drama is extremely tricky because we tend to caricature people as we have seen in the movies. However, the dance sequences are different, since they used to have very subtle movements and heavy eye and facial expressions. To get those right, I have followed actresses like Rekhaji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and watched songs by legendary actresses over and over again to prepare for the peppy jazzy number Babuji Bhole Bhale.," she said.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. It revolves around the lives of those individuals who dream of making it big in the Hindi film industry during the golden age of Indian cinema.

Apart from Wamiqa, the show also starred Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Nandish Sandhu and Sidhant Gupta. (ANI)

