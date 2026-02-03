Mumbai, February 3: Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, is expected to introduce an AI-powered scam call detection feature, according to recent reports. This functionality, which has historically been exclusive to Google Pixel devices, uses on-device artificial intelligence to monitor conversations in real time for suspicious patterns. While Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the specifications for the Galaxy S26, industry insiders suggest the feature will be integrated at the system level across the entire range, including the standard, Plus, and Ultra models, when they debut later this month.

The development marks a significant step in the ongoing collaboration between Samsung and Google. By adopting Google’s CallCore technology, Samsung aims to provide a more proactive safety net for its users. Unlike traditional spam filters that rely on a database of known numbers to block calls before they are answered, this system actively listens to the dialogue during an active call to identify fraudulent behavior as it happens. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Confirmed To Launch in India on February 9, 2026; Check Details.

AI-Powered Real-Time Protection

Google initially introduced its live scam detection system in March 2025. The technology is designed to identify common tactics used by fraudsters, such as requests for urgent bank transfers or the sharing of one-time passwords (OTPs). When the AI identifies these patterns, it triggers immediate alerts via vibrations, audio prompts, and on-screen warnings to notify the user of a potential threat.

To address privacy concerns, the feature operates entirely on the device's hardware. According to technical documentation, no audio is recorded or transmitted to external servers or the cloud. This local processing ensures that private conversations remain secure while still benefiting from the protective capabilities of the AI models.

System-Level Integration for Galaxy S26

Recent analysis of Google’s Android CallCore app by developers has revealed internal flags specifically linked to the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s system logs. These findings suggest that the scam detection feature is not a mere application update but is "baked into" the core operating system of the new devices. This deep integration is expected to offer more reliable performance and faster response times compared to third-party anti-spam applications.

The inclusion of this feature would narrow the competitive gap between Samsung and Google’s own Pixel lineup. Currently, rival manufacturers such as Apple and various Chinese brands rely primarily on pre-call spam filtering. Samsung’s move toward live detection would provide a significant quality-of-life improvement for users in regions like India, where telephone-based financial scams remain a prevalent issue.

Market Availability and Launch

While the technical evidence pointing to the feature is mounting, it remains unclear which regions will support the functionality at launch. AI-driven call features often face regulatory scrutiny regarding privacy laws, which can lead to staggered rollouts across different global markets. Samsung is expected to clarify these details, along with regional language support, during its official "Unpacked" event scheduled for late February. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Expected Changes.

The Galaxy S26 series is also rumoured to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which would provide the necessary computational power to run these advanced AI safety models locally. Consumers awaiting the new flagship will likely see these safety features marketed as a core component of the "Galaxy AI" ecosystem.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

