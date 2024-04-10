Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): In this era where the lines between virtual and reality blur, the impact of social media influencers on shaping modern romance cannot be underestimated.

Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies unveiled a glimpse into this world with the release of 'Gulabi Ankhiyan,' a romantic song from the highly anticipated 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'.

The song, which captures the essence of love in the age of social media, offers a peek behind the scenes of influencer culture.

'Gulabi Ankhiyan' not only serves as a melodic treat for music lovers but also provides insight into the intricacies of creating captivating content for the digital realm.

Featuring Abhinav Singh and introducing Anusha Sharma, the song encapsulates the playful yet heartfelt moments experienced by influencers while shooting their videos.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5lLeUPPCJC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

With vocals by the acclaimed Jubin Nautiyal and lyrics penned by Kumaar, 'Gulabi Ankhiyan' strikes a chord with its soulful composition by Meet Bros.

The song, now available on the Saregama YouTube channel and various audio streaming platforms, promises to tug at the heartstrings of listeners while immersing them in the world of modern romance.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age.

Set to release on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like 'Kamsin Kali.'

As audiences eagerly await the arrival of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2,' 'Gulabi Ankhiyan' offers a tantalizing glimpse into the film's narrative tapestry.

Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies invite viewers to embark on a journey through the digital landscape, where love knows no boundaries and influencers reign supreme. (ANI)

