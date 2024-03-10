Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Actor Julia Roberts has all the praises for Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in 'Barbie'. Gosling, a Best Supporting Actor nominee, is scheduled to perform "I'm Just Ken" during the Academy Awards on Sunday, according to People.

"I met Ryan recently, a few times, and when you bring such dimension to a performance, it's remarkable," said Roberts, adding of the Greta Gerwig-directed film, "Barbie was so unique and new."

As per People, Roberts, who won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2001 for her performance in Erin Brockovich, understands just how much the nominees are going through. "The craziness, the getting ready," she said. "You just have to embrace it all, almost like a sporting event, as you're going through it."

That involves developing a thick skin in the face of social media buzz. A six-year-old interview in which she confesses to being wounded by Instagram remarks strangers made about a photo of her uploaded by her niece Emma Roberts went viral recently.

While she was surprised the clip surfaced again, she understands why it resonates. "So many people think that's a new interview. But I clearly say, 'I'm a 50-year-old woman.' Well, I'm 56," Roberts told People. "But the fact that we are still here, and this vitriol is still happening six years later, shows how little progress we've made."

On International Women's Day, she reminded people to do their part, toasting the women in the room and telling the men, "All of you gents, hold us up a little higher," reported People. (ANI)

