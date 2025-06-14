Los Angeles, Jun 14 (PTI) Hollywood actor Juliana Canfield, best known for her role in drama series "Succession", is going to be a female lead in the upcoming action thriller "F.A.S.T".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 33-year-old actor will star opposite Brandon Sklenar in the film from Warner Bros.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: Hema Malini Urges Everyone To Make Yoga a Part of Life on June 21.

The project is directed by Ben Richardson and has the script by Taylor Sheridan. The details about Canfield's role are kept under wraps.

"F.A.S.T" centres around a former special forces commando, who is tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers.

Also Read | Has Rajinikanth Watched 'Coolie'? Tamil Superstar Impressed After Viewing First Cut of His Upcoming Film, Say Industry Insiders.

The film is slated to release in theatres on April 23, 2027.

It is produced by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford through Heyday Films, along with Sheridan and Jenny Wood for Bosque Ranch Productions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)