Mumbai, June 13: Veteran actress and three-time Mathura MP Hema Malini has urged everyone to do yoga this International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year. Sharing this year's theme for World Yoga Day- Yoga for One Earth, One Health, she made a compelling appeal to all to practice yoga on a regular basis.

Stating that yoga is essential to maintain our mental and physical health, the veteran actress was quoted saying, "June 21st is celebrated as 'World Yoga Day' every year. The people of our Mathura also mark the day with full enthusiasm This year the theme is - Yoga for One Earth, One Health. It is my heartfelt appeal to all to participate in World Yoga Day and make yoga a part of your life. I also practice yoga every day."

Listing the various benefits of yoga, she added, "Through yoga, we can achieve a happy mindset along with a healthy body. Everyone do yoga and stay healthy." Announcing this year's theme during a broadcast of "Mann ki Baat", PM Modi shed light on the importance of Yoga. He said "Now this day has taken the shape of a grand festival of yoga. This is such a priceless gift from India to humanity, which is going to be very useful for future generations."

"It is a matter of pride for all of us that, today, the curiosity about our yoga and traditional medicine is rising all over the world. A large number of youngsters are adopting yoga and Ayurveda as excellent mediums for wellness," the PM added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead of Common Yoga Protocol in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on June 21. For the unversed, World Yoga Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after receiving a proposal from our Prime Minister.

