Los Angeles, Apr 3 (PTI) "Ted Lasso" star Juno Temple will topline "The Husbands", a new comedy drama series from streaming service Apple TV+.

The London-set show, which is backed by studio A24, is based on author Holly Gramazio's New York Times bestselling book of the same title, the streamer said in a press release.

In "The Husbands", Temple will essay the role of Lauren, a woman who returns home late one night and is greeted at the door by her husband, Michael.

"There's only one problem — she's never seen this man before in her life. As Lauren tries to puzzle out how she could be married to someone she can't remember meeting, Michael goes to the attic to change a lightbulb and abruptly disappears. In his place, a new husband emerges.

"Realising that her attic is creating an infinite supply of husbands, Lauren confronts the question: If swapping lives is as easy as changing a lightbulb, how do you know you've taken the right path? When do you stop trying to do better and start actually living?" read the official logline.

Miriam Battye, who has worked on acclaimed shows such as "Succession" and “Beef", serves as the lead writer on the eight-episode series.

She also executive produces with lead director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and Annie Marter of Fortunate Jack Productions, Gramazio and A24.

Temple is best known for playing Keeley Jones on Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso". She has also appeared in movies such as "Venom: The Last Dance", "Maleficent", "Black Mass", "Atonement" and "The Dark Knight Rises". PTI

