Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 27 (ANI) Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the Udaipur Airport on Friday for a meet and greet session with their fans.

The star couple, who tied the knot on Thursday in the presence of family and close friends in Udaipur, made their first public appearance at the airport.

Rashmika was seen wearing a red dress while Deverakonda donned a kurta pyjama that he teamed with sunglasses. The couple were seen sending flying kisses to fans.

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony that looked straight out of a dream, Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note about her husband.

She thanked Vijay for teaching her "what true love feels like" and showing her "what being in peace feels like."

She began her note, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now "My Husband"! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

"The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching...the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I've become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I've truly been blessed," Rashmika added.

In her post, she affectionately referred to Vijay as "Viju."

"Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I've always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! It's full party time now!! Let's have the bestestest life ever together!I love you," wrote Rashmika as she poured her heart out for Vijay.

Rashmika and Vijay have shared screen space in two notable Telugu films, the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster 'Geetha Govindam' and the 2019 action drama 'Dear Comrade'. (ANI)

