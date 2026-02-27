The Bengaluru police have arrested 11 individuals, including a Kannada actress and social media influencer, in connection with the kidnapping and brutal assault of film director TA Anish. The incident, which reportedly stemmed from a financial dispute over an unreleased film, involved the victim being lured from Mumbai to Bengaluru under the pretext of a car sale before being beaten with hockey sticks and robbed. Kochi Honey-Trap Horror: Differently-Abled Man Brutally Assaulted After He Refuses To Have S*x With Woman He Met on Instagram, Suffers Spinal Injuries; 4 Arrested.

The Trap and Abduction

According to investigators, the victim, TA Anish, director of the upcoming film Jeevanada Bhashe, had recently moved to Mumbai. The accused allegedly capitalised on Anish’s intent to sell his SUV to lure him back to Bengaluru.

On February 9, Anish met with actress Aishwarya, also known as Ash Melo, and her associates at a coffee shop in Indiranagar. Under the guise of inspecting the vehicle, he was led to a garage and subsequently kidnapped. He was then taken to a residence in the Byadarahalli area, where he was held against his will.

Brutal Assault and Robbery

Police reports indicate that while in confinement, Anish was attacked by a group of five to six men using hockey sticks and cricket stumps. The assailants allegedly robbed him of gold ornaments weighing approximately 22 grams and INR 30,000 in cash.

The ordeal continued as the group transported Anish to Mandaragiri Hill in Tumakuru district. There, two additional accomplices joined the group and continued the physical assault. The attackers reportedly pressured the director to withdraw previous legal complaints he had filed regarding financial disagreements.

Police Investigation and Arrests

The Adugodi police launched an investigation after Anish filed a formal complaint on February 11, following his admission to a hospital for multiple injuries. Using technical and field intelligence, authorities tracked down and arrested 11 suspects, including Aishwarya and the suspected mastermind, Ashirwad.

"During the investigation, the police pursued multiple angles and secured a total of 11 accused, including one woman, involved in the crime," a senior police official stated.

Another investigating officer noted the calculated nature of the trap and said, "After Anish called Aishwarya, she is suspected to have informed Ashirwad, who then laid a trap."

Motive Behind the Crime

Authorities believe the primary motive was a long-standing financial dispute involving an INR 2.5 lakh loan and an INR 5–6 lakh investment in Anish's unreleased project. One of the investors was reportedly present via video call during the assault, allegedly instigating the attackers.

The police have recovered six mobile phones, the stolen gold ornaments, cash, and the vehicle used in the crime. All 11 suspects have been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

