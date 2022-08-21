Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): As Will Smith teased his return to social media with a new Instagram post, Justin Beiber reacted to it and wrote, "we miss you".

Will Smith posted for the first time since his video apology to Chris Rock three weeks ago, and just his third since the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Although the post doesn't have him in it, it does show his love for animals. The actor shared a new post that featured a short video of a young gorilla earning the ire of a much larger gorilla by poking it multiple times in the backside. The text accompanying the video read, "Me trying to get back on social."

Other celebrities also took to the comment section to say that they missed him on social media. Singer Tyler Cole wrote, "King" and accompanied it with another hilarious comment.

In the comments section, former National Geographic personality Cesar Millan, also wrote, "Animal kingdom is with you, Will." Additionally, Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, responded with a heart emoji.

This post comes exactly three weeks after Smith's previous post, which was a video of him speaking directly to the camera to say, in part, that "there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment."

He also apologized to Rock and the comedian's family following the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy, and for which he received a 10-year ban from the organization's events.

Smith's only other post since the night of the Oscars was a written apology to Rock on the day after the event.

At the ceremony, he accepted the best actor Oscar for 'King Richard' shortly after his confrontation with Rock over a joke about Jada's shaved head, and he apologized to the Academy but not Rock in the acceptance speech, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

