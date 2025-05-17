Los Angeles [US], May 17 (ANI): A spokesperson for singer Justin Bieber has addressed growing speculation that he was one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' victims amid the ongoing sex trafficking case involving the music mogul, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the singer's spokesperson shared a statement with People, saying, "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him."

"Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," the statement continued.

This is the first time Bieber has spoken publicly about Combs' legal troubles.

The two were known to have been friends in the past. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a 2009 YouTube video titled "JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!", a then-teenage Bieber appeared with Combs, who was seen saying to the camera, "For the next 48 hours, he's with me. And we're gonna go full. Buck full crazy." Bieber replied, "Let's just go get some girls," to which Combs responded, "Man after my heart. That's what I'm talking about."

Combs was arrested in September and is currently facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Singer Cassie Ventura, his former partner who dated him for nearly 11 years, has accused him of years of abuse. Her 2023 lawsuit triggered a wider investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Prosecutors claim Combs ran a large criminal network, using his business to traffic women since 2008. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations. If convicted, Combs could face at least 15 years in prison. (ANI)

