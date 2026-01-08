Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 8: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the appointment of former Indian cricketer Vikram Rathour as their men's team batting coach ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup this year. A statement from SLC said, "Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour as the Batting Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team." Sri Lanka Appoints Lasith Malinga as Consultant Fast Bowling Coach Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

He has been appointed on a consultancy basis, with a primary focus on the team's preparation for the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026. A former India international who represented the country in Tests and One-Day Internationals, Rathour will assume duties on January 18, 2026 and will remain with the team until March 10, 2026.

He previously served as the Batting Coach of the Indian Men's Team across all formats from September 2019 to July 2024. Under him, India secured an ICC T20 World Cup win.

Vikram's coaching qualifications are BCCI Level 3, Cricket Australia Level 3, and England & Wales Cricket Board Level 1 He is currently working with the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, serving as the Lead Assistant Coach.

Sri Lanka, the co-hosts of the tournament with India, are in Group B with 2021 champions Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe and will start their campaign against Ireland on February 8 in Colombo. (ANI)

