Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Filmmakers Kabir Khan, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali and Onir have collaborated on anthology titled 'Melbourne'.

The project, which was earlier premiered in Australia at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August 2024, is now all set to be released in India on March 14.

As per the makers, "My Melbourne comprises four unique stories exploring deeply relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. The anthology features Nandini directed by Onir, Setara directed by Kabir Khan, Emma directed by Rima Das, and Jules directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali. The films are presented in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan, ensuring authenticity and representation of diverse voices."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Kabir Khan in a press note said, "Stories have the power to connect people across borders, and My Melbourne does just that. My film Setara , based on Setera's own life and journey , that she played on screen as well, delves into themes of resilience and identity, which are deeply personal yet universally relevant. Working on this project has been an enriching experience, and I can't wait for Indian audiences to witness these stories on the big screen."

Reflecting on the uniqueness of the anthology, Imtiaz Ali shared, "Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. Each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavor to this anthology, making it an emotional and thought-provoking journey. It's rare to see a project that so seamlessly blends multiple narratives while staying true to a shared vision of inclusivity."

Onir, too, shared what audience can expect from the project.

"For me, storytelling is about bringing marginalized voices to the forefront. Nandini is about representation and identity, themes that need to be addressed now more than ever. Being part of My Melbourne was a profoundly moving experience, and I am proud to contribute to a film that speaks of acceptance and self-discovery," Onir said. (ANI)

